Alpharetta City Council moves to lower speed limit on busy street near downtown

The Alpharetta City Council approved a proposal Monday to lower the speed limit on a busy road near downtown.

The proposal would reduce the speed limit on Canton Street north of Milton Avenue from 30 mph to 25 mph.

Keith Mitchell, who lives on Canton Street, said the neighborhood's walkability is one of its best features.

"Everybody likes to walk to restaurants and all of the events we have down here," Mitchell said.

Mitchell regularly walks his dog along Canton Street, but he said speeding drivers have become a concern.

"In fact, we rarely cross over," Mitchell said. "We stay on this side."

A city speed study conducted from Aug. 11-17 found that most drivers were traveling between 34 and 37 mph. Some vehicles were recorded traveling between 45 and 59 mph.

"I'm out here two or three times a day with my dog, and I see them," Mitchell said. "There's no way they could stop if they had to in an emergency."

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Mitchell said lowering the speed limit is a step in the right direction, but he would like the city to do more.

"I think there's probably a section of pedestrian-heavy areas in downtown Alpharetta that should be even 20 mph or lower," Mitchell said.

Jacco Kappers was walking with his family Monday evening. They live nearby and often walk along Canton Street.

"There's quite a bit of pedestrian traffic here — we're part of that," Kappers said. "Cars are speeding down, coming around the corner."

Kappers said he pays extra attention while crossing the street and supports lowering the speed limit.

"I would not be opposed to that," Kappers said. "I think it's a good idea, actually. Make it more pedestrian-friendly."

Alpharetta officials will now ask the Georgia Department of Transportation to approve the speed limit change.