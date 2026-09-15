Alpharetta art exhibit brings 10 new sculptures to parks, trails and public spaces

The city of Alpharetta is turning its parks, trails and public spaces into an outdoor gallery featuring work by artists from across the country.

One of those artists, Gregory Johnson, said he spent 300 hours working with a team to create one of the sculptures now on display.

"A good sculpture is interesting from just about every angle," Johnson said after the piece was installed in a park near City Hall. "I'd like to think that this guy or girl is interesting to look at."

The sculpture, titled "Just One Look," depicts a hummingbird pollinating a flower.

It is one of 10 outdoor sculptures featured in "Dazzle and Discord," a citywide exhibit curated by Arts Alpharetta.

"I feel grateful that some people thought enough of my artwork to give me a piece of their real estate," Johnson said. "How sad it is for an artist to create all this beauty and nobody appreciate it."

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Johnson's other works include the Modern Peach at the Georgia World Congress Center and a statue of civil rights leader and former U.S. Rep. John Lewis at Rodney Cook Sr. Park.

"It's welcoming, it's inviting, it gets people to come back," said Thomas Nolfa, vice president of Arts Alpharetta, while discussing "Just One Look."

Arts Alpharetta said the exhibit is part of a yearslong effort to beautify the city and attract development.

"A potential developer may be doing a commercial building and want to put this in front of it at the end of its two-year life cycle with us," Nolfa said. "So, we are also trying to offer that as a stage for developers."

After two years, the sculptures may be purchased by the city or private developers. Pieces that are not purchased will be returned to the artists and may be installed elsewhere.