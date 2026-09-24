Allisha Gray scores 24 points; Dream beat Liberty to lock up home court for WNBA playoffs

The Atlanta Dream got the home-court edge they wanted heading into the playoffs.

Atlanta beat the New York Liberty 83-65 in Brooklyn Wednesday to clinch the No. 4 seed and its second straight 30-win season.

Allisha Gray led the Dream with 24 points, her 21st game of 20 or more points this season. Naz Hillmon added 16 and Jordin Canada had 12, giving Atlanta three players in double figures. DeWanna Bonner grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, and Rhyne Howard had a team-high six assists.

The Dream pulled away in the second quarter, holding New York to 7 points. Atlanta finished with 12 steals and turned 20 Liberty turnovers into 15 points. The team also shot 86.7% from the free throw line.

Coach Karl Smesko said the goal was securing home court for the first round, and he liked how his team closed the game out. He also pointed to one problem.

"We fouled too much, and that really helped New York stay in the game," Smesko said.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Naz Hillmon #00 of the Atlanta Dream shoots a three-point shot guarded by Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty during the first quarter at Barclays Center on September 23, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. Caleb Bowlin / Getty Images

Hillmon said the team's focus in the final stretch was on itself, not its opponent.

"We wanted to get better from game to game, and I think that we've done that," she said.

Gray said the team has found its rhythm after a rough 5-game losing streak midseason.

"We're finally peaking at the right time," she said. "We just gotta continue this level of play heading into the playoffs."

Hillmon said the team learned from last year's postseason that it can't be beaten by things it should have fixed during the season. She also said home court is a big advantage.

"Just being able to go home in front of our fans and put on a show," she said.

Atlanta opens the playoffs Sunday and will learn its opponent after Thursday night's games.