Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 27 points, Atlanta opened the fourth quarter with an 18-0 run, and the Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 107-97 on Sunday as Cade Cunningham was held to a season-low five points.

Cunningham set a season high with 15 assists but a combination of early foul trouble and a sore knee combined to hold him to 20 points below his average of 25.6 as he made 2 of 9 shots. It was his first game of the season not scoring in double figures.

Corey Kispert scored a season-high 18 points and Lu Dort had 16 in the Hawks' fourth straight win.

Isaiah Joe led Detroit with 19 points. Ausar Thompson and John Collins had 18 and Paul Reed added 16.

The Pistons led 85-74 at the start of the fourth quarter before the Hawks took a 92-85 with the 18 unanswered points. Joe's 3-pointer with 4:52 remaining ended Detroit's scoreless streak.

Cunningham picked up two fouls in the first period and was called for his third foul early in the second. He was limited to 14 minutes in the first half while missing all three of his shots from the field.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #7 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on November 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Cunningham scored his first points with a jumper off the glass early in the second half but continued to focus on setting up shots for teammates while receiving extra defensive attention from Dyson Daniels and the Hawks.

Cunningham was included on Detroit's injury report with right knee soreness. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game protecting Cunningham was "the most important thing. He's a competitor and wants to play. But it's also our responsibility to just make sure that we're protecting him at all costs."

Cunningham was held out of Detroit's 122-109 win at New Orleans on Wednesday night but scored 23 points in a 105-102 loss to Toronto on Friday night.

Hawks rookie Kingston Flemings had 10 points after missing three games with a sore back.

Pistons: Play at Orlando on Tuesday night.

Hawks: Visit Boston on Friday night.

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