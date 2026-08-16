Albany Police staff member arrested on child molestation charges in Cobb County

A staff member with the Albany Police Department in New York has been arrested in Cobb County on child molestation and obstruction charges, according to local booking records.

WRGB reports that Cobb County Sheriff's Office records show Telecommunications Specialist Blaize Gallimore was arrested Aug. 10 on two felony counts of child molestation and one misdemeanor count of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The arrest was made at 230 Interstate North Parkway, the address of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Atlanta Northwest.

The Marietta Daily Journal reports Gallimore is accused of molesting a girl under the age of 16 while she was in a pool at the hotel. According to the newspaper, the alleged incident happened Aug. 5.

The Albany Police Department said Cobb County police notified the agency of Gallimore's arrest.

Gallimore, who lived in Colonie, New York, had worked for the Albany Police Department since June 2023, according to the department.

Albany police said Gallimore has been suspended without pay while the outcome of administrative action against him remains pending.

"The Albany Police Department strives to provide transparency by holding all members of the department accountable," the agency said in a statement. "The department's commitment to maintaining public trust remains a top priority throughout all investigations, both internally and externally."

Albany police referred questions about the criminal investigation to the Cobb County Police Department.

The case remains under investigation.