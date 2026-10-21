After prison and clemency, Georgia football great Runt Moon earns Hall of Fame honor

Ronald "Runt" Moon once made his name carrying the football for Commerce High School. Now, nearly a decade after receiving clemency and leaving prison, he is being recognized for the career that first made him a hometown standout.

Moon, a star running back for the Tigers in the early 1970s, has been elected to the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. His former coach, Ray Lamb, delivered the news before his death last month.

"When Coach Lamb called me and told me, I said, 'What?'" Moon recalled. "I was overjoyed."

Moon set Georgia's career rushing record before playing at Louisville. There, the former high school standout found himself waiting behind experienced players.

"I get to Louisville and they got two players just as good as I am, and they're juniors and seniors, and I'm just a freshman," he said.

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Moon described struggling with alcohol and drug abuse, followed by a prison sentence on federal drug charges. After serving nearly 12 years, he received clemency from President Barack Obama in 2016.

Since returning home, Moon has married, remained sober and spoken to young people about his experiences.

Last Friday, he returned to the field at Commerce, where he was presented with his No. 47 jersey.

"It was overwhelming, you know, for them to do that," Moon said. "I never thought that would ever happen like that."

The Hall of Fame recognition brought another moment he had not expected.

"It was something great for me," Moon said.