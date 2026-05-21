Adaptive sports athletes test new courts at U.S. Soccer training center in metro Atlanta

What was promised as a training home for all elite U.S. soccer athletes took another step toward reality this week in metro Atlanta.

Adaptive and Thrive welcomed members of the Power Chair National Team to test out newly built courts designed for athletes with disabilities at the new national training facility.

The event also featured members of the U.S. Men's and Women's Cerebral Palsy National Teams, who took the pitch as part of the showcase.

Among them was Smyrna native Joey Martin, a member of the Women's CP National Team, who said the experience represented more than just a new facility.

Joey Martin, Women's CP National Team member, says the new facility represents much more than just a place to train. CBS News Atlanta

"I love this camp," Martin said, while reflecting on the importance of adaptive athletes being included in the vision for the national training center.

Organizers say the project is aimed at ensuring athletes of all abilities have access to world-class training resources as the United States prepares to host major international soccer events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.