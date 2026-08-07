Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson power Braves past Marlins 11-3 for 8th straight win

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two home runs, including one assisted by Miami's defense, and Matt Olson added a blast as the Atlanta Braves beat the Marlins 11-3 to complete a three-game sweep on Thursday night.

The Braves extended their season-best winning streak to eight games and continued their string of strong pitching in the rain-delayed game. Left-hander Martín Pérez and five relievers, including Víctor Mederos (2-0), combined to allow seven hits.

Marlins center fielder Esteury Ruiz and left fielder Heriberto Hernández combined to help push Acuña's homer off Janson Junk (5-7) over the wall in left-center in the third inning. The outfielders' gloves overlapped as they collided near the wall.

While Hernández looked for the ball, Acuña paused at first base as neither immediately realized the deflection had cleared the fence. Olson's 32nd homer sparked a four-run sixth against left-hander John King. Acuña added another shot, his 11th, in the eighth.

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 6: A general view in the second inning of the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Matthew Grimes Jr. / Atlanta Braves / Getty Images

Ozzie Albies, who started the first 114 games at second base, was rested until taking over at designated hitter in the sixth. Manager Walt Weiss acknowledged Albies didn't want the break.

"After he crossed my name off his Christmas list, he was all right," Weiss said. "I had to talk him into it."

Mauricio Dubón had four hits and drove in two runs in his first start of the season at second base. Michael Harris II had three hits, including two doubles.

Pérez gave up no hits with one walk in three innings before a rain delay of an hour and 24 minutes.

Marlins: RHP Tyler Phillips (3-5, 3.53 ERA) is scheduled to start as Miami opens a home series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Braves: RHP Tyler Mahle (3-9, 5.13) will make his Braves debut in a challenging matchup at the New York Yankees, who are scheduled to start former Braves LHP Max Fried (4-3, 3.12).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb