A shelter reimagined: How Forsyth County's Furkids is redefining animal rescue in Georgia

Passing through the entrance of Furkids in Forsyth County, it is easy to think you've arrived at a nature sanctuary.

In many ways, you have.

The sprawling nine-acre campus north of Atlanta was designed as a refuge, not for people, but for dogs and cats who, for one reason or another, have found themselves without a home.

What makes Furkids different is that its founder believes the design of an animal shelter can directly influence whether an animal gets adopted.

"We've designed a shelter that's got a lot of humane thought that has gone into it," Furkids founder Samantha Shelton said.

That philosophy represents a dramatic departure from the shelter Shelton started in 2002.

"It was scary. It was very loud. It was unhealthy," she said. "It really prevented us from allowing potential adopters to come in and meet the dogs."

Today, Furkids has become a model for a new generation of animal shelters, built around reducing stress for both animals and people.

Shelton's vision was straightforward: create a space where dogs could be themselves.

"The goal was to reduce the stress and make it easier for people to connect with these dogs," she said.

The result looks less like a traditional shelter and more like a retreat.

Dogs live in private rooms with glass doors rather than in rows of chain-link kennels. Shared suites open onto outdoor play yards. Water features and patio areas encourage exercise and socialization. The layout allows potential adopters to interact with animals in calm, natural settings rather than in chaotic environments.

Every detail is designed to reduce anxiety and reactive behavior, helping visitors see an animal's true personality and temperament.

Shelton says that can make all the difference.

"We consider ourselves matchmakers," she said. "Now we can actually bring people through and have them look at the dogs. The dogs are peaceful and happy, and they really are showing their personalities in the best possible way."

The approach has attracted national attention from animal welfare organizations and cities looking for ways to improve adoption outcomes.

But Shelton says even the most thoughtfully designed shelter cannot solve a larger problem facing Georgia's animal welfare community.

According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, more than 33,000 dogs and cats were euthanized in shelters across the state during the most recent reporting year, placing the state among those with the highest euthanasia totals in the nation.

Shelton says the root cause is pet overpopulation.

"It's so hard on all the shelters in our state to receive boxes of kittens and puppies that are coming to us out of the woodwork," she said. "We need to stop this problem. It is a problem. And the only way to do it is for people to take that responsibility, to step up and get it done, get their animals fixed."

To help address the issue, Furkids offers low-cost spay-and-neuter services and, in many cases, free procedures for pet owners who qualify.

For Shelton, the shelter's innovative design is about more than architecture. It is about creating a place where animals feel safe enough to reveal who they are, and where potential adopters can see that personality shine through.

In a field often defined by overcrowding and difficult outcomes, Furkids is betting that a calmer environment can create more connections, more adoptions, and ultimately, fewer animals in need of rescue.

Furkids Headquarters, the largest no-kill shelter in the state, is a dog and cat shelter located in Cumming. For more information or to plan a visit, contact them at their website, www.furkids.org.