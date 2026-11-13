6 in custody after College Park police seize drugs, gun, and cash from hotels, officials say

Six people have been taken into custody after multiple drug busts at two College Park hotels as part of an ongoing police operation, officials say.

Authorities say they seized drugs, cash, and at least one gun as part of the College Park Police Department's Operation Zero Tolerance.

According to the police department, its Special Operations Unit executed search warrants at the Baymont Inn and Red Roof Inn on Old National Highway as part of an investigation into illegal drug sales.

During the operation, authorities say they seized a handgun, ammunition, and 429 grams of suspected drugs that included MDMA, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and Xanax tablets. Investigators estimated the street value of the drugs as between $18,380 and $37,155.

Authorities say they seized a handgun, ammunition, cash and 429 grams of suspected drugs. College Park Police Department

Six people were taken into custody and booked into jail in connection with the investigation, officials said. The police department did not identify the individuals or say what charges they may be facing.