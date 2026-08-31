6 charged after fight breaks out at Coweta County high school football game, sheriff says

Authorities say multiple teenagers and one 20-year-old are facing charges after a fight broke out at a Coweta County high school football game.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office says six people have been arrested in connection with Friday night's fight at East Coweta Football Stadium.

According to authorities, deputies working the game between East Coweta High School and Newnan High School spotted a fight breaking out near the entrance of the stadium at around 9:10 p.m.

"Deputies on scene immediately intervened and broke up the fight, detaining multiple individuals," the sheriff's office said in a release.

After deputies secured the scene and started their investigation, officials say a bystander turned in a handgun that they said was found on the ground during the fight.

The deputies eventually connected the handgun to 20-year-old Shamarion Reese. He's now in custody, charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds and affray.

Four others, 18-year-olds Ashton Richardson and Mark Williams, 17-year-old Jontavious Broome, and an unidentified juvenile were charged with affray. Deputies also arrested 17-year-old Kashmir Richardson, charging him with disorderly conduct.

Coweta County school officials thanked the law enforcement officers who responded to the incident and stopped it quickly.

"I appreciate the swift response from law enforcement personnel and our school and system administrators," said East Coweta High Principal Stefanie Easterwood. "We were able to contain this quickly, and continue with our game without any further interruption."

Investigators have not shared details about what may have started the fight.