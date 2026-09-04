5 students hospitalized after vehicle crashes into DeKalb County school bus

Five Lakeside High School students were taken to hospitals Friday morning after a passenger vehicle ran a red light and struck their school bus, district officials said.

The crash happened around 8:48 a.m. at Fisher Trail and Briarcliff Road, according to a message from the DeKalb County School District.

The bus was carrying 30 students at the time. District officials said no serious injuries were reported, but five students were taken to nearby hospitals for further observation.

The remaining students were transferred to another bus and taken to Lakeside High School.

DeKalb County School District police responded to the scene to assist and evaluate the students.

The district did not release additional information about the hospitalized students or the driver of the other vehicle.