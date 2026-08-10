5 people ejected, seriously injured in high-speed boat crash at Lake Allatoona

Five people were seriously injured when a speedboat crashed into the shoreline at Lake Allatoona over the weekend.

The boat struck the shore at high speed shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Authorities said all five people aboard were thrown into the air during the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that the group was heading to a poker run event, DNR said. Emergency crews took all five patients to Kennestone Hospital in Cobb County.

DNR's Critical Incident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.