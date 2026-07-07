5 injured after police chase ends in crash with MARTA bus in northwest Atlanta, officials say

A police pursuit ended in a crash involving a MARTA bus at the intersection of Hightower Road and Etheridge Drive in Northwest Atlanta at approximately 3:58 p.m. on Tuesday.

MARTA officials reported that 10 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Five individuals, including the bus operator, sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The remaining passengers were transferred to another MARTA bus and continued on to their destination.

No information about the suspect's identity or condition has been released by authorities at this time.

MARTA confirmed that the damaged bus will be towed from the scene as the investigation continues.