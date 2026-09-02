5 charged with murder in deadly 2022 shooting at northeast Georgia bar, GBI announces

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested five people in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hartwell bar that left two dead and more injured in 2022.

Officials say the shooting happened at Jack's Bar and Grill in Hartwell on Sept. 5, 2022. Roberius Thomas, 39, and Joseph Johnson, 24, were both killed in the violence. Several others were injured.

After an investigation, the GBI says its agents arrested and charged 31-year-old Ke'Ardrick Tucker, 33-year-old Jo'Beau Almond, 25-year-old Kyairre Thomas, 21-year-old Contorious White, and 24-year-old Trenton Shoemaker.

Each of the suspects is charged with two counts of felony murder, 11 counts of aggravated assault, and 11 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Almond is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shoemaker, Tucker, and Almond were arrested in the last few weeks and booked in the Hart County Jail. Officials say Thomas was already in custody in Stephens County, and White had previously been arrested in South Carolina on unrelated charges.

Investigators have not shared additional information about the shooting or what they believe the motive behind the violence may have been.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the GBI at its field office in Athens at (706) 552-2309 or its tip line at 1-800-597-8477.