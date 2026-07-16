421 days, 150 flights: How a layoff turned one man into a Philadelphia-to-Atlanta super commuter

For more than a year, one transportation planner has turned a Philadelphia-to-Atlanta commute into part of his daily life, logging more than 150 flights and spending more than 1,000 hours in airport terminals to keep the job he found after being laid off.

"It's been 421 days," the self-described "super commuter" told CBS News Atlanta.

Daniel Rodriguez said he began commuting after being laid off in 2023. It took him about eight months to find another job, but the position was based in Atlanta. Without the savings to relocate, he decided to commute instead.

The transportation planner said he takes advantage of his company's hybrid work schedule, traveling to Atlanta when he's needed in person. He now rents a room in the city for about $600 a month, allowing him to stay overnight when necessary while rebuilding financially after losing his previous job.

Living without a car has also given him a new appreciation for Atlanta's transit system.

"I really love how [MARTA] engages with Atlanta," he said. "You can feel the impact MARTA has on the people."

Daniel Rodriguez, a self-described "super commuter," has spent more than a year flying between Philadelphia and Atlanta for work after taking a job he couldn't afford to relocate for. CBS News Atlanta

Outside of work, he's spent much of his free time exploring the city on foot and by rail. He said the Atlanta Beltline has become one of his favorite places because it allows him to experience neighborhoods, parks, public art and the city's culture in a way driving never could.

"It's a city in a forest," he said. "When you're coming down on the plane and you see Atlanta, it's in the trees."

He also praised Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, calling it one of his favorite airports because of how efficiently it moves millions of travelers and its direct connection to MARTA.

Despite logging hundreds of hours in airports, he said the biggest surprise has been Atlanta itself.

"Atlanta has been very welcoming," he said. "It's actually been one of the most welcoming cities I've ever been to."

For now, he has no immediate plans to relocate permanently. Instead, he says the experience has taught him an important lesson about adapting to life's unexpected turns.

"Don't rely on being strong," he said. "It's about letting yourself be vulnerable and open to new experiences. Because if you're not open, you're going to get stuck."