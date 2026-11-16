4-year-old critically injured in crash during police chase in Loganville

A 4-year-old child was critically injured when a vehicle fleeing Monroe police struck another vehicle on U.S. Highway 78 in Loganville, city officials said. The child was airlifted to Atlanta for treatment.

The crash happened at Commerce Drive after the pursuit entered Loganville, Police Chief M.D. Lowry said in a city notice. The vehicle police were chasing was stopped near Lee Byrd Road, and the driver was taken into custody.

The city said the pursuit also led to a second crash in front of a Kroger. Loganville police did not take part in the chase.

Highway 78 was shut down, and the Georgia State Patrol was investigating both crashes, the city said