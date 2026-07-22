4 people shot in northwest Atlanta dispute; all expected to survive, police say

Four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta that investigators say stemmed from a dispute between people who knew each other.

Atlanta police said officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

While officers were at the scene, they learned two additional victims had driven themselves to Emory University Hospital after the shooting. Police said one of those victims was later transferred to Grady for surgery.

All four were alive as of Wednesday evening. Police said one victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and underwent surgery but was in stable condition.

Homicide Unit Lt. Christapher Butler said investigators believe the shooting followed a disagreement that occurred earlier in the day.

Police said investigators are still collecting evidence and reviewing video to determine how many shooters may have been involved. Butler said it appears there was an exchange of gunfire, but detectives have not confirmed the number of shooters.

Authorities are also working to verify suspect information and said a BOLO, or "be on the lookout" alert, will be issued later if appropriate.

Investigators are also trying to determine what vehicles may have been involved.