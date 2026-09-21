34 dead animals, including goats, ducks, pigeons, discovered along South River Trail in DeKalb

Authorities are investigating after finding several dead livestock near a popular DeKalb County walking trail.

According to a spokesperson with the county's Animal Enforcement Services, 28 pigeons, three goats, two chickens, and one duck were found deceased near Cottonwood Drive at Fargo Place along the South River Trail. The department said the unusual discovery was made on Saturday morning around 10 a.m.

Officers removed and disposed of the animals. Investigators are now working to determine who dumped them in the area.