Watch CBS News
Local News

34 dead animals, including goats, ducks, pigeons, discovered along South River Trail in DeKalb

By CBS News Atlanta Digital Team

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities are investigating after finding several dead livestock near a popular DeKalb County walking trail. 

According to a spokesperson with the county's Animal Enforcement Services, 28 pigeons, three goats, two chickens, and one duck were found deceased near Cottonwood Drive at Fargo Place along the South River Trail. The department said the unusual discovery was made on Saturday morning around 10 a.m. 

Officers removed and disposed of the animals. Investigators are now working to determine who dumped them in the area.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue