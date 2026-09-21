3 men plead guilty to gang, drug charges connected with Atlanta summer crime operation

Three Atlanta men accused of being connected with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips have pleaded guilty to gang and drug-related charges, Attorney General Chris Carr said.

The Georgia Attorney General's Office says 32-year-old Chiquille Bell, 37-year-old Marcus Thornton and 36-year-old Contrellis Brooks were arrested as part of Operation Heatwave, an annual summer initiative targeting gangs, drugs, and guns around Atlanta, in 2023.

During this case, officials say they recovered eight firearms, 326 grams of Oxycodone, 122 grams of amphetamines, 53.5 pounds of marijuana, over 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, and more than 12 grams of Xanax.

Authorities say Bell was the ringleader for the Los Angeles gang's drug distribution enterprise in Atlanta. Last week, he pleaded guilty to a violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and possession with the intent to distribute amphetamine.

Thornton pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two gun charges, and two drug charges. Brooks pleaded guilty to three gang charges, five firearm charges, and six drug-related charges.

"More guns, drugs and criminals are off our streets, and the people of Atlanta are safer for it," Carr said in a statement. "For four years now, we have partnered with the Atlanta Police Department on Operation Heatwave – taking action against repeat offenders who continue to wreak havoc in our communities. Together, we're fighting gang activity and violent crime throughout the city, and it's working."

Bell was sentenced to 25 years, with the first eight to be served in prison. Thornton was sentenced to 15 years of strict probation. Brooks was sentenced to 35 years, with the first seven to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

In all, officials say Operation Heatwave led to 96 arrests and the recovery of 62 guns in 2023.

"Operation Heatwave reflects the proactive work underway to sustain Atlanta's progress in reducing crime," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. "Through intelligence-led policing and strong coordination with our federal, state and local partners, we are focusing resources where they are needed most and addressing gangs, illegal guns and drugs before they contribute to violence. These partnerships, along with the continued work of our sworn and civilian personnel, are helping us keep crime moving in the right direction and protect everyone who lives, works and visits Atlanta."