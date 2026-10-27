3 arrested in alleged conspiracy to carry out shooting at Cherokee County high school, police say

Three people are in custody after an investigation into an alleged conspiracy to carry out a school shooting in Cherokee County, police say.

Authorities say there is no known ongoing threat toward Cherokee High School in Canton, but that their investigation is ongoing.

According to the Canton Police Department, the agency's investigation began on Oct. 19, after the FBI identified threatening posts toward the school on social media and contacted the school district's law enforcement department.

As part of the investigation, detectives identified a juvenile Canton resident, arresting them on Oct. 20 and charging them with conspiracy to commit murder and disruption or interference with the operation of public schools. Authorities are not releasing their name at this time due to their age.

Law enforcement agencies later arrested two others in connection with the threats: 17-year-old Shane Keith Taylor of Metter, Georgia, and 21-year-old Michael Brandon Terry of Chatsworth, California. Both men are charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Taylor is currently in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. Terry is waiting to be extradited to Georgia.

Authorities say law enforcement collected firearms, ammunition, and electronic devices as evidence in the investigation.

"The safety of our students and school staff is a top priority, and we take every threat seriously," said Canton Police Chief Marty Ferrell. "I appreciate the quick action of our law enforcement partners and the dedication of our detectives in identifying and arresting the suspects."

Officials say parents should talk to their children about reporting any threats they see to law enforcement.

The investigation remains active, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883 or submit a tip to the FBI.