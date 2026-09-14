23-year-old woman wanted for shooting during Gwinnett County road rage incident, police say

Gwinnett County police are searching for a 23-year-old suspect in a road rage incident that turned into a shooting earlier in September.

Officials say the scary situation started when Sierra Iman Little pulled out in front of the victim on Sept. 7 around Hog Mountain Road and Braselton Highway.

According to police, the victim honked at Little, which led the woman to speed toward the victim's vehicle and hit it. Little then drove away from the scene but returned a few moments later and opened fire, hitting the victim's vehicle multiple times, police say.

Investigators say the victim was not injured in the shooting and that they identified Little as a suspect in the case after looking at surveillance footage and Flock camera data.

Gwinnett County police say 23-year-old Sierra Iman Little crashed into a person's car, then fired multiple shots at the vehicle during a road rage incident. Gwinnett County Police Department

Authorities say they have now obtained arrest warrants for Little on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, hit and run, and reckless driving.

Little is not in custody at this time. Officials are asking anyone who knows where she could be to call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.