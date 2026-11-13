20-year-old man charged with murder after man found shot in parking lot of Atlanta church

A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody for a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Atlanta earlier this week, police say.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9 on the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a church's parking lot.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Officials have not released the victim's identity.

After a few days of examining evidence, homicide detectives secured an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Demarcus Burke for the shooting.

Burke was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.