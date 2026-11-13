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20-year-old man charged with murder after man found shot in parking lot of Atlanta church

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody for a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Atlanta earlier this week, police say.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9 on the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a church's parking lot.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Officials have not released the victim's identity.

After a few days of examining evidence, homicide detectives secured an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Demarcus Burke for the shooting.

Burke was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

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