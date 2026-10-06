20 charged in investigation into nearly 1,500 guns stolen from Georgia shipping facilities, officials say

An investigation into a series of thefts that stole nearly 1,500 guns from Georgia shipping facilities has led to the indictment of 20 people.

Federal investigators say multiple people indicted were members of the Atlanta-based GoodFellas street gang, which is allegedly involved in drug and firearms trafficking, robbery, carjacking, and other criminal activities.

According to prosecutors, the charges stem from multiple thefts at shipping facilities within less than two months.

The first theft allegedly happened on Nov. 29 and 30, 2025, where officials say Tremaine Snell, Tarik Winfrey, and Daveon Stillwell broke into the Conley facility and stole 725 Glock pistols. Two of those pistols were sold to an undercover ATF agent by two members of the GoodFellas days later, officials said.

On Jan. 10, 2026, Snell allegedly broke into another shipping facility, this time in Macon, and stole 469 firearms. Less than a week later, Snell, Winfrey, and GoodFellas member Marquez Crews broke into the same facility and stole 293 firearms, officials said.

Over the next few months, authorities say they recovered some of the firearms by either finding them in homes, on convicted felons, or through sales to undercover agents. This culminated in an operation where FBI, ATF, and other law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at 12 locations across metro Atlanta. In those busts, agents say they seized firearms as well as drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl.

The FBI shared some of the allegedly stolen firearms seized as part of massive operation in metro Atlanta. FBI Atlanta

"Stealing nearly 1,500 firearms and flooding our communities with guns and drugs is more than brazen criminal conduct; it is a direct attack on public safety," said ATF Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Gibbons. "The GoodFellas gang and their associates allegedly put deadly firepower on the streets across multiple states and even beyond our borders. ATF will not allow criminal organizations to profit by endangering our communities. As this investigation shows, our agents, working with our federal, state, and local partners, move quickly to shut down illegal firearms pipelines. If you steal guns, traffic guns, or arm violent gangs, ATF will find you, we will dismantle your operation, and you will be held accountable."

On Sept. 23, a federal grand jury returned six indictments charging 20 defendants with counts that included firearms trafficking, firearm possession, and theft. Of those 20, 10 were arrested since the indictment, seven were in local custody, and one was recently transferred from local to federal custody.

Two suspects, identified as Samuel "Bobo" Harris and Demontra Williams, are considered fugitives. Officials are asking anyone with information on where they are to contact their local law enforcement agency.