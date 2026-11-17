Two teenagers have died and a third has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their vehicle crashed during a high-speed chase on Tuesday morning, deputies say.

Officials with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office say the situation began when one of the agency's deputies spotted a Honda Accord pass them at a high rate of speed on Interstate 85. When the deputy tried to pull the car over, officials say the driver refused to stop, leading to a police pursuit.

The chase continued onto Highway 29, at which point authorities say the Honda accelerated to over 100 mph, losing the deputy.

The deputy found the car a short time later crashed in a wooded area off of Highway 29 near Minnie Sewell Road in Grantville, officials said.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old driver was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officials have not shared the identities of the teens involved due to their ages. A letter from East Coweta High School to parents identified them as students at the school.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire East Coweta family go out to these students and their families," principal Stefanie Easterwood wrote. "We wanted to let students and parents know as well that counseling services are available here on campus, if any student feels they need support during the school day."

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team has been called to investigate the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.