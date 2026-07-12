2 teens charged in fatal Old Fourth Ward shooting: "I pray for those that have been impacted"

Atlanta police have arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with the deadly shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and three others injured Friday outside an apartment complex in the Old Fourth Ward.

Atlanta police say the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Boulevard NE and Angier Ave.

A 23-year-old woman and two teens were also shot—none with life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor who heard the gunfire told reporters, "I just seen the young man laying on the floor. This is not an everyday occurrence here… I pray for those that have been impacted."

Homicide investigators say they found probable cause on Saturday, July 11, to charge D'keiman Carter, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile male with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from the homicide that occurred July 10 at 464 Boulevard NE.

Both suspects are currently in custody at Grady Memorial Detention Center. It is important to note that both suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.