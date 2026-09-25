2 suspects facing charges in deadly shooting at Atlanta's South Bend Park, police say

Two men have been taken into custody in connection with a body found at an Atlanta park earlier in September.

On the morning of Sept. 2, an Atlanta police officer was patrolling near the area of South Bend Park on Compton Drive SE when the officer discovered a man who had been shot at least once.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, and investigators quickly determined that it was a homicide.

On Sept. 16, officers and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crime Task Force arrested 19-year-old Markel Daniel for the shooting at a home on the 2200 block of Polar Rock Terrace.

A little more than a week later, the APD and FBI arrested 18-year-old Latonian Patterson at an apartment complex on Amal Drive.

With Patterson's arrest, investigators say all suspects identified in connection with the deadly shooting have been charged.

Both Daniel and Patterson are in custody at the Fulton County Jail charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.