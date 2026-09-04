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2 students facing criminal charges for bringing firearm to Cobb County high school, officials say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Two Cobb County students are in custody after officials say they brought a firearm to a high school.

A district spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Atlanta that the incident happened on Thursday at Wheeler High School.

According to the spokesperson, both students face criminal charges. Authorities did not identify the students, explain how the firearm was found, or detail the specific charges.

"Keeping our schools and students safe remains our number one priority, and we ask students and parents to report any safety concerns to the District's tip line," the spokesperson said.

This is not the first time a student has been arrested in connection with a firearm on campus this school year in Cobb County. In August, officials say they recovered a firearm from a student at Campbell Middle School, saying that student would "face the full range of legal consequences."

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