2 out-of-state activists charged in federal indictment tied to alleged attack on Atlanta Public Safety Training Center contractor

Federal prosecutors have charged two out-of-state activists in connection with an alleged 2022 attack on a contractor working on Atlanta's controversial Public Safety Training Center project, commonly referred to by critics as "Cop City."

A federal grand jury returned an indictment June 9 charging Katie Marie Kloth, 39, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Tyler John Norman, 42, of Blue Mountain, Wisconsin, with maliciously damaging or attempting to damage property used in interstate commerce through the use of fire and explosives. Prosecutors also allege the pair used fire and explosives to intimidate and interfere with employees of Brasfield & Gorrie, the general contractor for the training center project.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the charges stem from an incident on May 12, 2022, outside Brasfield & Gorrie's Cobb County office.

Federal authorities allege Kloth and Norman were part of a crowd gathered during what prosecutors described as a riot and civil disorder. As the group approached the building, the two allegedly launched explosives at the office and started fires intended to intimidate employees. Prosecutors say the fires and explosives caused damage to company property.

"The law does not protect, and the Department of Justice will not tolerate, organized acts of violence or targeted intimidation," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement announcing the indictment. "Criminal agitators who travel to this district to engage in such conduct will be prosecuted and held accountable, even years after the fact."

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said the indictment reflects continued cooperation among federal, state and local agencies investigating violence connected to protests surrounding the training center.

"The criminal acts of these individuals have repeatedly placed members of the community, construction personnel, and public safety officials in danger," Hosey said. "Acts of violence and intimidation will not be tolerated in our state."

Part of a years-long legal effort tied to "Cop City" protests

The indictment marks the latest chapter in a years-long legal battle surrounding the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a project supporters say will improve training for law enforcement and first responders, but which opponents have criticized over concerns about policing, environmental impacts and government spending.

The facility became the focus of sustained demonstrations beginning in 2021. While many protests remained peaceful, authorities have also investigated multiple incidents involving vandalism, property destruction and attacks on construction equipment.

The federal charges come months after an order from a Fulton County Judge dismissed some, but not all, of the charges in a sweeping state racketeering case that had accused dozens of activists of participating in a criminal enterprise linked to anti-training center protests.

A spokesperson from Carr's office said, "We also indicted two of the same defendants from the federal case for the same May 12, 2022, incident in April."

Federal authorities said the investigation remains active and involves partnerships between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Attorney General's Office and the Cobb County Police Department.

Federal initiative focused on political violence

The Justice Department said the case is being pursued through Joint Task Force Vanguard and the National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 initiative, a federal effort aimed at addressing politically motivated violence while protecting lawful First Amendment activity.

The initiative brings together federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute violent criminal conduct.

An indictment is only an allegation.

Kloth and Norman are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.