2 men stabbed outside Atlanta nightclub after fight inside, police say

Authorities are investigating after two men were stabbed outside an Atlanta nightclub early Friday morning.

Atlanta police said officers were called to The Marquette Restaurant & Lounge, also known as Club 868, at 868 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. around 3:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds to their faces. Both were conscious and breathing and were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

CBS News Atlanta

Investigators believe the stabbing followed a fight with the suspect inside the nightclub. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly used a bladed object to slash the men's faces.

Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. The investigation remains ongoing.