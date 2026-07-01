2 men charged in killing of Georgia State student more than 3 years after shooting

Atlanta police say they have arrested two men accused of killing a Georgia State University student more than three years after the fatal shooting.

On Tuesday, the department announced the arrests of 26-year-old D'Angelo Broughton and 27-year-old Andrekco Henderson in connection with the death of 24-year-old Joshua Igbinijesu.

Igbinijesu was shot on Dec. 4, 2022. Officers responded that Sunday afternoon to the RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue Northeast, near Georgia State University, where they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Following the shooting, Atlanta police offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. At the time, Igbinijesu's family said investigators told them the shooting appeared to be targeted, but police did not publicly disclose a possible motive.

According to a Facebook page created in his memory, Igbinijesu attended elementary school in Acworth before moving to Nigeria. He later returned to Georgia, graduated from Sprayberry High School in Marietta and attended the University of West Georgia before enrolling at Georgia State University, where he was studying computer information systems.

Broughton and Henderson have each been charged with murder and are being held at the Fulton County Jail. Jail records show both men waived their first court appearance on Wednesday.