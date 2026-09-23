2 men charged in deadly shooting of 23-year-old at Jackson County Subway, GBI says

Officers have arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting of a 23-year-old at an East Georgia Subway.

Authorities say the shots rang out at the Subway on U.S. Highway 129 in Jefferson shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, officers responded to the Subway after getting a 911 call and found 23-year-old Aaron Winston Johnson shot multiple times.

Medics took Johnson to a regional hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe that the suspects in the case, identified as 21-year-old Terrance Singleton and 23-year-old Brian Taylor, had gone to a home in Commerce to talk with Johnson earlier that day, but Johnson never left the home.

Officers found Singleton and Taylor in DeKalb County on Wednesday. Both men are currently being held in the Jackson County Jail charged with murder.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309 or the agency's tip line at 1-800-597-8477.