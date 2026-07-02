2 Marietta teens charged with murder after 19-year-old dies in Cobb County shooting

Two Marietta teenagers have been arrested and charged with felony murder after a 19-year-old man died following a shooting at a Cobb County apartment complex, police said.

According to Cobb County police, officers responded around 2:34 p.m. on June 30 to the Stratford Ridge Apartments in the 2600 block of Delk Road after receiving reports of a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers provided emergency aid before the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Giovani Scruggs. His family has been notified.

Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and later identified two suspects.

Police said arrest warrants were obtained for 18-year-old Mareece D. Adams and 19-year-old Markeise K. Adams, both of Marietta. The two are each charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. They have been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where they are being held without bond.

Investigators said the case remains active, and additional charges could be filed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.