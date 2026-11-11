3 Atlanta high schools placed on lockdown over separate security concerns

Classes will continue for the rest of the day at North Atlanta, Midtown, and Carver high schools after lockdowns were lifted Wednesday, Atlanta Public Schools said. All students and staff are safe.

CBS News Atlanta

North Atlanta High School went on full lockdown Wednesday morning after receiving a threat by phone. As did Midtown High School. The district said students and staff stayed inside their classrooms and asked families not to come to campus during the lockdown.

District spokesperson Jonathan Sheffield said in a message to families that Atlanta Public Schools police and Atlanta police were investigating whether the threat was credible.

Carver High School went on lockdown over a separate security concern in the surrounding community, the district said. It did not provide further details.