2 18-year-olds charged after accidental shooting inside Clayton County Walmart, police say

Two people are facing charges after a gun accidentally went off in a Clayton County Walmart on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say that officers were at the Walmart on Anvil Block Road around 4:45 p.m. when they were alerted that a shot had been fired inside the store.

The store was quickly evacuated. Officers say they found two people who were injured, both with non-life-threatening graze wounds.

Investigators say they determined that 18-year-old Quentendou Arnold accidentally discharged his firearm while in the store, causing a bullet to ricochet and hit the two individuals.

Arnold had left the store after the shooting, but was taken into custody shortly afterwards. He remains in custody at the Clayton County Jail charged with reckless conduct, obstruction, and making false statements.

Authorities say they also arrested 18-year-old Demonta Arnold after they determined she provided false information to hinder their investigation. She's charged with obstruction.

The investigation remains ongoing.