18-year-old indicted in deadly DeKalb stolen vehicle chase that killed grandmother, injured teen, DeKalb DA says

An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection with a deadly high-speed police chase in DeKalb County that prosecutors say claimed the life of a grandmother and seriously injured her teenage grandson earlier this year.

A DeKalb County grand jury on Friday indicted Joseph Odeh, 18, of Fairburn, on charges including felony murder, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, first-degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property, reckless driving, and driving without a valid driver's license.

A stolen car chase in DeKalb ended in a crash in April, killing a woman and critically injuring a teen. CBS News Atlanta

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office, the charges stem from an April 16 crash that killed 56-year-old Antionette Catchings and injured her 14-year-old grandson as they were walking home from Miller Grove Middle School.

Prosecutors allege DeKalb County police officers attempted to stop Odeh while he was driving a silver Mitsubishi Mirage that had been reported stolen. Instead of stopping, investigators say Odeh sped away, leading officers on a chase.

The indictment alleges Odeh lost control of the vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed and struck Catchings and her grandson near the intersection of Covington Highway and Miller Road. Catchings died from her injuries, while her grandson was hurt in the crash.

The case will now be assigned to a DeKalb County Superior Court judge for arraignment.

Prosecutors said a trial date will be scheduled after Odeh is formally arraigned.