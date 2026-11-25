Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy died at a hospital following a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department's preliminary report, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW around 4:23 p.m. and found a shell casing and a blood trail.

During the investigation, officers learned the teen had been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He arrived in critical condition and later died, police said.

Investigators from the department's aggravated assault and homicide units are still trying to determine what happened. The investigation is ongoing.