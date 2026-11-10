Former "16 and Pregnant" star Whitney Purvis pleads guilty to charges in Georgia man's deadly overdose

A former "16 and Pregnant" star has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in connection with her arrest in Georgia last year.

Court documents obtained by CBS Atlanta show that 34-year-old Whitney Purvis entered an Alford plea and a waiver of her right to withdraw said plea on Nov. 6. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain his or her innocence while acknowledging that the evidence the prosecution had would likely end with a conviction.

Purvis, who appeared on the MTV reality show's first season but not on its "Teen Mom" spinoff, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, the use of a communication device to commit a felony, and sale of a controlled substance, which the document clarified as fentanyl. It is not clear from the document whether she and her attorneys made an agreement with prosecutors over the four other charges she was facing.

According to People, Purvis was arrested in July 2025 in connection with the death of 37-year-old Rome resident John M. Harris. Investigators alleged that Purvis gave Harris a combination of Xylazine and fentanyl known as "Tranq," which led to a toxic overdose.

With the plea, Purvis could face up to 44 years in prison, though that number could be reduced depending on prosecutor recommendations.

Officials have not said when Purvis will be sentenced.