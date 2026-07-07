15 charged in metro Atlanta trampoline park burglaries linked to social media challenge, police say

Gwinnett County police have arrested 15 people accused of a series of after-hours burglaries at local trampoline parks.

Investigators say those arrested are mostly teenagers and juveniles who allegedly went into the businesses after they closed as part of a social media challenge.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, there have been seven reported incidents at Urban Air Adventure Park locations since June 4. The department believes those arrested entered the businesses to use the attractions and arcade games while also causing property damage and vandalism.

Among those arrested and facing charges that include criminal trespass, burglary, loitering and prowling, and other counts are:

Amaury Armas Alvarez, 17,

Andy Colunga Castillo, 17,

John Stringer, 17,

Angel Candelaria Garcia, 17,

Christian Currin, 17,

Fernando Ramirez, 17,

Ahil Ibrahim, 17,

Kareem Liftawi, 17,

Daniel Chelnokov, 18,

Ethan Mogilinedi, 18

Adam Ayres, 20,

Four unnamed juveniles

The police department warned other teens that it would be looking at surveillance footage and other leads to identify anyone believed to be involved in such challenges.

"The Gwinnett County Police Department reminds the public that social media trends encouraging criminal behavior can have serious legal consequences," the department wrote in a statement. "Burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, and other related offenses may result in arrest and prosecution, regardless of whether the acts are portrayed as entertainment or a social media challenge."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.