14-year-old boy killed, 12-year-old girl injured in shooting at Stockbridge home, police say

A 14-year-old boy is dead, and a 12-year-old girl has been rushed to a local hospital after a shooting at a home in Stockbridge, authorities say.

The Stockbridge Police Department says that their officers were called to the home in the 200 block of Lakeview Place on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of shots fired.

Officers found a 12-year-old girl who had been shot at least once at the scene. Medics rushed her to a local hospital to receive treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

Officials say they also found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot. The teen died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators spent the day processing evidence and conducting interviews at the scene. Authorities have not shared any details about what may have led to the shooting, citing the fact that juvenile victims are involved.

"Our hearts are with the families, friends, and all those impacted by this tragic incident," the Stockbridge Police Department said in a release on Facebook. "We ask the community to keep those affected in their thoughts and allow investigators the time and space necessary to determine what exactly occurred."

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Stockbridge Police Department.