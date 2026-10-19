13-year-old shot inside Atlanta apartment targeted by gunfire, police say

A 13-year-old boy was shot inside an Atlanta apartment early Sunday after someone fired into the home from outside, according to police.

Atlanta Police Department officers arrived at the home on Hank Aaron Drive SE. around 4 a.m. and found the boy alert, conscious and breathing. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police did not provide further details about his condition.

Investigators believe the apartment was targeted with gunfire while the boy was inside. Police have not said who fired the shots or what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.