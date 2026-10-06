10-year-old's bravery during house fire recognized at College Park City Council meeting

A 10-year-old College Park boy was honored Monday for his bravery after he helped fight a fire at his family's home in August.

Cornelius Chones said his family was on his mind when he jumped into action.

At his grandfather's direction, Chones climbed onto the roof with a garden hose to try to contain the flames as they spread to the attic. His mother, grandfather and six siblings, including his older sister Nyasia Smith, were home at the time.

Smith said firefighters credited her brother with helping save the house.

"I was like, I didn't know he was going to do it, like I was just surprised and I was real proud of him by doing that," Smith said.

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College Park Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Terry was among the firefighters who responded. He said the fire was fully developed in the kitchen and spreading to the attic.

"I'm so proud of him," Terry said. "I've been a firefighter for 25 years and I've never seen anything like this."

Chones received a proclamation recognizing his bravery during Monday's College Park City Council meeting.

The city was "beyond proud to recognize Cornelius for his heroic actions," Mayor Bianca Motley-Broom said while reading the proclamation.

The ceremony also reunited Chones with the firefighters who responded to his family's home.

"They're my fellow friends," Chones said.