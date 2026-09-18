1 man dead, 1 arrested in shooting after argument outside DeKalb County home, police say

A fight overnight outside a DeKalb County home has ended with one man dead and another in custody, police say.

DeKalb County police tell CBS News Atlanta that officers were called to the 1800 block of Fisher Trail just before midnight on Thursday after reports of a shooting.

The responding officers found a man, later identified as 42-year-old Omer Mohammed Ahmadi, dead at the scene. Investigators say he had been shot at least once.

Authorities say they believe the shooting happened during an argument that escalated into a physical fight.

Officers say the shooting happened outside a home on Fisher Trail in DeKalb County. CBS News Atlanta

Officers have arrested 24-year-old Parke Russell, charging him with murder.

Officials have not shared any details about how the two men may have known each other.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.