1 injured in shooting at Henry County home as SWAT team attempted to serve warrant, police say

Henry County police say one person has been injured in a shooting that happened while officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at a McDonough home.

Authorities say the situation began around 6 a.m. when a Henry County SWAT team attempted an arrest and served a search warrant on the 1000 block of King Mill Road. The officers were searching for two suspects wanted for aggravated assault and other charges, police say.

While SWAT was attempting to do the operation, police say "shots were fired," injuring one person inside the home.

One person has been injured in a shooting during SWAT operation at a McDonough home, police say. CBS News Atlanta

Medics took the injured person to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials have not shared many details about the situation, including who the injured person is, who police were looking for, or whether SWAT fired the shot that caused the injury.

Henry County police have requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is the agency that is called to investigate incidents where officers fire shots.

Authorities say the area is "safe and secure at this time."