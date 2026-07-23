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51-year-old man shot dead outside Ezy Shopper on MLK Jr. Dr in southwest Atlanta, police say

By
Zachary Bynum
Zachary Bynum
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Zachary Bynum is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
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Zachary Bynum

/ CBS Atlanta

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APD are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Ezy Shopper along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW Thursday night in Atlanta.

Official reports earlier indicated the shooting took place on MLK Jr. Drive NW, but Atlanta police have confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that the incident took place on MLK Jr. Dr. SW. 

Officers responded to 3235 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, where they confirmed a 51-year-old man had been shot in the head three times. He was found dead at the scene.

Investigators with APD's Homicide Investigation Unit responded to the scene and are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Atlanta police says they believe it was a targeted incident between known parties.

Authorities have not released the victim's or suspect's identities

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