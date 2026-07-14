1 dead after early morning mobile home fire in Spalding County, officials say

A homeowner and a pet were found dead after an early morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Spalding County, according to the county fire marshal.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home park in the 5200 block of Old Atlanta Road near Hampton, Spalding County Fire Marshal Capt. Rocky White said.

White said neighbors tried to get inside the trailer to help the occupant, but the flames and intense heat prevented them from entering.

Firefighters responded to the scene, put out the fire and later found the victim in the back of the mobile home, White said.

The victim's identity is being withheld until family members are notified, according to the fire marshal.

The Spalding County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene. A pet was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not been released.