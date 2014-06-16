60 Minutes, the most successful American television broadcast in history, begins its 50th season in September 2017. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast begun in 1968 is still a hit in 2017. Last season, 60 Minutes made Nielsen's weekly Top 10 List 22 times – 16 of them at #5 or better. The broadcast drew an average of 12.4 million viewers, one percent more than last season and more than double the audience of its nearest network news magazine competitor and over three million viewers ahead of the most-watched daily network evening news program.
The average audience for a 60 Minutes broadcast is 150 percent higher than those of the network morning news programs, a figure that still dwarfs the biggest audiences on cable news.
About a million people listen to the 60 Minutes radio simulcast in several major cities and on its companion podcast. And, each season, millions more experience 60 Minutes online. The broadcast's segments can be watched at 60Minutes.com, on CBS All Access and the 60 Minutes app. Its web show, 60MinutesOvertime.com, offers content originally produced for the web only, including behind-the-scenes video about the production of 60 Minutes stories and timely archival segments.
60 Minutes has won 138 Emmy Awards -- more than any other primetime broadcast, including a special Lifetime Achievement Emmy. It has also won every major broadcast journalism award over its tenure, including 20 Peabody and 16 duPont-Columbia University awards for excellence in television broadcasting. Other distinguished awards won multiple times include the George Polk, RTDNA Edward R. Murrow, Investigative Reporters and Editors, RFK Journalism, Sigma Delta Chi and Gerald Loeb awards.
60 Minutes premiered on CBS September 24, 1968. Jeff Fager is the program's executive producer. The correspondents and contributors of 60 Minutes are Anderson Cooper, Steve Kroft, Lara Logan, Norah O'Donnell, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Whitaker.
Who we are:
Executive Producer:
Jeffrey Fager
Executive Editor:
Bill Owens
Correspondents:
Sharyn Alfonsi
Anderson Cooper
Steve Kroft
Lara Logan
Norah O'Donnell
Scott Pelley
Lesley Stahl
Jon Wertheim
Oprah Winfrey
Bill Whitaker
Senior Producers:
Debbie De Luca Sheh
L. Franklin Devine
Alison Pepper
Michael Radutzky
Tanya Simon
Executive Story Editor:
Claudia Weinstein
Producers:
Robert Anderson
Shachar Bar-On
Richard Bonin
David Browning
Guy Campanile
Denise Schrier Cetta
Andy Court
Katherine Davis
Shari Finkelstein
Maria Gavrilovic
Michael Gavshon
Sarah Koch
Michael Karzis
Marc Lieberman
Graham Messick
Draggan Mihailovich
Michael Rey
Ira Rosen
Howard L. Rosenberg
Henry Schuster
Keith Sharman
Nathalie Sommer
Ruth Streeter
Katy Textor
Ashley Velie
Mary Walsh
Nicole Young
Oriana Zill de Granados
60 Minutes Overtime Senior Producer:
Ann Silvio
Post Production Manager:
Kara Vaccaro
Broadcast Producer:
Rebecca Chertok Gonsalves
Coordinating Online Producer:
Kolbe Nelson
Director of Communcations:
Kevin Tedesco
Associate Producers:
Andrew Bast
Laura Dodd
Jennifer DePreist
Vanessa Fica
Maria Gavrilovic
Joyce Gesundheit
Emily Hislop
Julie Holstein
Erin Horan
Sam Hornblower
Natalie Jimenez Peel
Michael Kaplan
Megan Kelty
Katie Kerbstat
Sara Kuzmarov
Magalie Laguerre
Tadd Lascari
David M. Levine
Nichole Marks
Jennifer Marz
Rachael Morehouse
Kate Morris
Alexandra Poolos
Ali Rawaf
Evie Salomon
Ayesha Siddiqi
Michelle St. John
Kaylee Tully
Sarah Turcotte
Jack Weingart
Aaron Weisz
Dina Zingaro
Nieves Zuberbuhler
Broadcast Editor:
Matt Richman
Editors:
Paul Bellinger
Peter Berman
Richard Buddenhagen
Matt Danowski
Dan Glucksman
Harold Gold
Roy Halee
Sean Kelly
Patrick Lee
Matt Lev
Warren Lustig
Terry Manning
Stephanie Palewski
Bob Shattuck
Robert Zimet
60 Minutes Overtime Staff:
Will Croxton
Sarah Shafer Prediger
Brit McCandless Farmer
Lisa Orlando
Khalea Ross Robinson
Directors:
Rob Klug
Alicia Tanz Flaum
Associate Directors:
Peggy Eng
Steven Martino
Broadcast Manager:
Yvonne Shaw
Assistant Broadcast Manager:
Erika Roberson
Operations Manager:
Ann Marie Kross
Graphic Artists:
Bruce Jensen
Jonathan Guerrero
Audio:
Roy Halee, Jr.
Michael Ruschak, C.A.S.
Production Assistant:
Brian McGuire
Senior Post Production Editor:
M. Scott Cole
Technical Supervisor & Video:
Glenn Sundel
Colorist:
James E. Dima
Post Production Editors:
Marian Jordan-Pitta
Steve Walker
Electronic Graphics:
Anne Marie Butler-Clarke
Lightning Designer
Leonard Mancini, Jr.
Stage Hand:
Joseph R. Walters
Set Decorator:
Al DeLuca
Studio Cameras:
Lee Wardan
Make-Up:
Riccie Johnson
Stage Manager:
Anthony Mirante
Teleprompter:
Robyn Hartman
Contact Us
ADDRESS:
60 Minutes
524 West 57th St.
New York, NY 10019
EMAIL: 60m@cbsnews.com
PHONE: (212) 975-3247 (CBS Audience Services)
How To Order Tapes, DVDs and Transcripts:
Tapes and DVDs:
- Visit the CBS Online Store
- E-mail CBS News Archives
- DVDs from Amazon.com
To order a transcript or DVD:
- Call (212) 975-6441
(Downloadable transcripts are not available on the web.)