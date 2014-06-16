60 Minutes, the most successful American television broadcast in history, begins its 50th season in September 2017. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast begun in 1968 is still a hit in 2017. Last season, 60 Minutes made Nielsen's weekly Top 10 List 22 times – 16 of them at #5 or better. The broadcast drew an average of 12.4 million viewers, one percent more than last season and more than double the audience of its nearest network news magazine competitor and over three million viewers ahead of the most-watched daily network evening news program.

The average audience for a 60 Minutes broadcast is 150 percent higher than those of the network morning news programs, a figure that still dwarfs the biggest audiences on cable news.

About a million people listen to the 60 Minutes radio simulcast in several major cities and on its companion podcast. And, each season, millions more experience 60 Minutes online. The broadcast's segments can be watched at 60Minutes.com, on CBS All Access and the 60 Minutes app. Its web show, 60MinutesOvertime.com, offers content originally produced for the web only, including behind-the-scenes video about the production of 60 Minutes stories and timely archival segments.

60 Minutes has won 138 Emmy Awards -- more than any other primetime broadcast, including a special Lifetime Achievement Emmy. It has also won every major broadcast journalism award over its tenure, including 20 Peabody and 16 duPont-Columbia University awards for excellence in television broadcasting. Other distinguished awards won multiple times include the George Polk, RTDNA Edward R. Murrow, Investigative Reporters and Editors, RFK Journalism, Sigma Delta Chi and Gerald Loeb awards.

60 Minutes premiered on CBS September 24, 1968. Jeff Fager is the program's executive producer. The correspondents and contributors of 60 Minutes are Anderson Cooper, Steve Kroft, Lara Logan, Norah O'Donnell, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Whitaker.

Who we are:

Executive Producer:

Jeffrey Fager

Executive Editor:

Bill Owens

Correspondents:

Sharyn Alfonsi

Anderson Cooper

Steve Kroft

Lara Logan

Norah O'Donnell

Scott Pelley

Lesley Stahl

Jon Wertheim

Oprah Winfrey

Bill Whitaker

Senior Producers:

Debbie De Luca Sheh

L. Franklin Devine

Alison Pepper

Michael Radutzky

Tanya Simon

Executive Story Editor:

Claudia Weinstein

Producers:

Robert Anderson

Shachar Bar-On

Richard Bonin

David Browning

Guy Campanile

Denise Schrier Cetta

Andy Court

Katherine Davis

Shari Finkelstein

Maria Gavrilovic

Michael Gavshon

Sarah Koch

Michael Karzis

Marc Lieberman

Graham Messick

Draggan Mihailovich

Michael Rey

Ira Rosen

Howard L. Rosenberg

Henry Schuster

Keith Sharman

Nathalie Sommer

Ruth Streeter

Katy Textor

Ashley Velie

Mary Walsh

Nicole Young

Oriana Zill de Granados

60 Minutes Overtime Senior Producer:

Ann Silvio

Post Production Manager:

Kara Vaccaro

Broadcast Producer:

Rebecca Chertok Gonsalves

Coordinating Online Producer:

Kolbe Nelson

Director of Communcations:

Kevin Tedesco

Associate Producers:

Andrew Bast

Laura Dodd

Jennifer DePreist

Vanessa Fica

Maria Gavrilovic

Joyce Gesundheit

Emily Hislop

Julie Holstein

Erin Horan

Sam Hornblower

Natalie Jimenez Peel

Michael Kaplan

Megan Kelty

Katie Kerbstat

Sara Kuzmarov

Magalie Laguerre

Tadd Lascari

David M. Levine

Nichole Marks

Jennifer Marz

Rachael Morehouse

Kate Morris

Alexandra Poolos

Ali Rawaf

Evie Salomon

Ayesha Siddiqi

Michelle St. John

Kaylee Tully

Sarah Turcotte

Jack Weingart

Aaron Weisz

Dina Zingaro

Nieves Zuberbuhler

Broadcast Editor:

Matt Richman

Editors:

Paul Bellinger

Peter Berman

Richard Buddenhagen

Matt Danowski

Dan Glucksman

Harold Gold

Roy Halee

Sean Kelly

Patrick Lee

Matt Lev

Warren Lustig

Terry Manning

Stephanie Palewski

Bob Shattuck

Robert Zimet

60 Minutes Overtime Staff:

Will Croxton

Sarah Shafer Prediger

Brit McCandless Farmer

Lisa Orlando

Khalea Ross Robinson

Directors:

Rob Klug

Alicia Tanz Flaum

Associate Directors:

Peggy Eng

Steven Martino

Broadcast Manager:

Yvonne Shaw

Assistant Broadcast Manager:

Erika Roberson

Operations Manager:

Ann Marie Kross

Graphic Artists:

Bruce Jensen

Jonathan Guerrero

Audio:

Roy Halee, Jr.

Michael Ruschak, C.A.S.

Production Assistant:

Brian McGuire

Senior Post Production Editor:

M. Scott Cole

Technical Supervisor & Video:

Glenn Sundel

Colorist:

James E. Dima

Post Production Editors:

Marian Jordan-Pitta

Steve Walker

Electronic Graphics:

Anne Marie Butler-Clarke

Lightning Designer

Leonard Mancini, Jr.

Stage Hand:

Joseph R. Walters

Set Decorator:

Al DeLuca

Studio Cameras:

Lee Wardan

Make-Up:

Riccie Johnson

Stage Manager:

Anthony Mirante

Teleprompter:

Robyn Hartman

