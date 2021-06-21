Pride Month
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Women In The Workplace Documentary
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Supreme Court rules for student-athletes in battle with NCAA
FDA adviser who resigned over Alzheimer's drug approval speaks out
U.S. woman found dead in Russia after mom got disturbing text
Ammon Bundy announces run for governor in Idaho
Claudette, tropical storm again, blamed for crash that killed 9 kids
Child Tax Credit: Here's who will get up to $1,800 per child in cash
Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be all that prime
Weightlifter will be first trans athlete to compete at Olympics
Corporate ransomware payments may be tax-deductible
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
House passes bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Transgender students now protected under Title IX
Black farmers face new obstacle
Wrongly denied funding, Black colleges are fighting back
Architect helps rebuild Tree of Life Synagogue
LGBTQ love: Couples share their stories for Pride Month
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
WPL panel gives leadership recommendations
Panelists at the 2021 Women Political Leaders Summit talked about what they’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and gave recommendations for how women can lead in building a thriving post-pandemic society.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On