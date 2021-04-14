Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will Justice Scalia's seat be filled this year?

President Obama promises to name a new Supreme Court Justice following the death of Antonin Scalia, but Senate Republicans have vowed to block any of his picks. Dahlia Lithwick of Slate joins CBSN with more of what's next for the Supreme Court.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.