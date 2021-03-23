Live

Wildfire devastates Central Washington town

There is not much left in the Central Washington town of Pateros. A wildfire that began from a lightning strike destroyed over 100 homes and burned 215,000 acres. Five hundred homes remain evacuated. Danielle Nottingham reports.
